Strong storms possible Monday in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Showers and storms will blossom overnight in Middle Tennessee and continue into Tuesday. Rain will also stick around Wednesday into Thursday.

It will be a wet morning commute with rain across much of Middle Tennessee. A few rumbles of thunder will also be present. Rain and thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours and a few strong storms will be possible west of I-65. A marginal risk is in effect in this area.

With this warm Spring-like weather, these storms could produce heavy rain and damaging winds. Stay alert tomorrow!

Over the next 5 days, Middle Tennessee could pick up between 1 and 3 inches of rain in total. Our southern counties could see over 3 inches. While the main flooding threat is to our south, we could still see localized flooding here and also rising river levels.

