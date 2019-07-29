Strong storms possible for Northwestern Counties Monday afternoon, evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A few strong storms cannot be ruled out Monday afternoon and evening for our northwestern counties.

Most areas in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky will remain dry but anywhere from Camden up through Hopkinsville into Clarksville could see a few showers and storms. Timing will be this afternoon into the evening hours.

The storms will come to an end by midnight. Better rain chances are in the forecast for Tuesday.

The main threats will be heavy rain and lightning. A couple of storms could have gusty damaging winds. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

