Strong storms possible Father’s Day afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Showers and storms will continue into Father’s Day afternoon as a short wave moves through Middle Tennessee. Storms will move west to east into the afternoon hours and a few storms may be strong to severe. Most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is under a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms.

The main threats will be heavy downpours, lightning, and damaging winds. The instability levels will be higher this afternoon, the best chances for severe weather will be from noon until 5 p.m.

We will start to dry out west to east later in the afternoon. This evening should be mainly dry.

If you have outdoor plans, stay weather aware! It will be warm and humid with highs reaching the low and mid 80s.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Stay up to date with the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Check the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.