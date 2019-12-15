Strong storms move through Monday with the potential for flooding

We are watching a powerful system to the west that will bring strong storms Monday with the potential for heavy rain leading to flooding. Southern KY is already a Flood Watch Monday morning into Tuesday morning. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Some of those storms Monday afternoon could turn severe as most of our area is under a marginal risk for severe weather. That is a level 1 out of 5.

The main threats will be heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

We could see showers and storms for the ride into work, however the more intense storms will move in the afternoon into early evening. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast

We could pick up 1-4″ of rain in total which could lead to flooding. Also, right now we are the 8th wettest year on record for Nashville and with just an inch of rain we could move up to 5th place.