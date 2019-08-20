Strong storms follow big heat Tuesday in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — High heat repeats Tuesday afternoon, then strong, even severe storms arrive in the evening.

Highs range in the middle 90s, then with humidity factored in, the Heat Index, or Feels Like Temperature ranges between 100-105+. All of this will help to fuel storms moving into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky this evening. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

Most of Tuesday afternoon should be rain-free and hot. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out between 1pm-5pm.

The main show with a line of thunderstorms is expected from 5pm-10pm, starting in Southern Kentucky, then moving towards Middle Tennessee. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Along the line, period of heavy rain, lightning, gusty wind to 50mph, and small hail is possible. The tornado threat is not expected, but if anything changes, there will be immediate updates.

Storms fizzle out past 10pm, leading to calmer weather Wednesday. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast