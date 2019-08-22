Strong storms expected Thursday afternoon across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A line of storms will impact areas north of Interstate 40 Thursday morning but another round is expected in the afternoon and evening. That round of storms could be strong to severe.

In between these two rounds of storm, highs will make it into the upper 80s and low 90s. With the second round of storms, damaging wind, heavy rain and lightning, and small hail will be the main threats. Storms will weaken quickly after sunset.

Stay weather aware and use caution on the commute home!

