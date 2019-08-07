Strong pop-up storms possible Wednesday in parts of Middle Tennessee

Following a night of intense storms for most areas, the threat for severe weather remains across parts of Middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following a night of intense storms for most areas, the threat for severe weather remains across parts of Middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon.

Storms are not expected to be as numerous, but there is a marginal risk (category 1 of 5) for severe weather south of Interstate 40 and towards the Alabama border. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

Energy mixes with daytime heating, as well as high humidity to pop up isolated storms. Not many locations experience turbulent weather, areas that do can anticipate a period of torrential downpours, lightning, gust wind, and small hail.

From the latest weather information, no tornado threat is expected. Timing for the storms south of I-40 begin around 1 p.m. and last though 7 p.m. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Thursday’s forecast is drier with a heightened chance for additional storms Friday. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/weather