Stormy Monday leads to flood threat for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Be WEATHER ALERT as heavy rain and the potential for severe thunderstorms set up all day Monday.

An area of low pressure moves into Middle Tennessee during the day Monday, bringing in rain for the morning, then stronger thunderstorms for the afternoon. Some storms may turn severe, especially in the Plateau, as well as areas along I-40 and toward the Alabama border. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

As warmer air trains in from the south, thunderstorms gain strength for the afternoon and evening. The movement starts from the west and moves east during the day.

Some storms have the potential to drop very heavy rain, produce frequent lightning and wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour. The tornado threat is very low, but something the Weather Authority Team will stay on top of as changes may occur. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Rainfall amounts are expected to range from one to three inches, with higher amounts locally. Isolated flooding is possible for some locations. If you come across a road completely submerged in water, turn around and take an alternative route. You never know how deep the water actually is.

Storms wrap up tonight, leading to calmer conditions for the remainder of the week. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast