StormTracker: Meet the newest member of the News 2 Storm Team

When severe weather is in the forecast, News 2 is committed to keeping you informed. The newest member of the StormTracker team brings the latest storm tracking technology to Middle Tennessee. Our News 2 StormTracker vehicle, in partnership with ARS Rescue Rooter, makes it easier to see inside the storm from the studio to the streets.

The StormTracker allows the News 2 StormTracker meteorologists to cover storms from all angles. Whether it’s a severe storm, a winter storm, or flooding, multiple cameras inside and out allow us to get you the most up-to-date and accurate information.

The News 2 StormTracker has a state-of-the-art 360-degree weather-proof camera on the roof that gives you real-time views of what’s happening where you live.

Cameras inside the StormTracker show you the latest information, including temperature and wind, from the Storm Tracker’s weather station. And of course, you can see the passenger of the StormTracker, who will be there to deliver the most up-to-date information.

The StormTracker also comes equipped with a Baron Radar system, giving meteorologists on-the-go the latest information as storms hit.

(WKRN News 2)

If there’s damage, the StormTracker is rugged enough to get there to show you what’s happening. With the ability to go live anywhere, we can use this vehicle to provide the community with life-saving updates.

When severe weather strikes, the News 2 StormTracker is ready to go!