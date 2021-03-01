Surveying storm damage in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two homes, a barn, and multiple outbuildings suffered significant damage Sunday as a possible tornado moved across Mill Road in Humphreys County.

News 2 went out to survey the damage there.

Wayne Poyner, who owns one of the damaged homes, was not home when the strong winds moved through. “Well, what you see right now, in other words, most of this debris came from the barn across the road. That’s what done most of the damage to this house. But if you look at the building behind here, you can see what the block Foundation has been shifted off with the big shed back here, and then there’s another barn behind this, and the foundation was moved on it so there’s a lot of damage and it’s just gonna take some time to get it cleaned up it’s just, it’s just one of those things you know.”

Poyner’s next door neighbor’s also had significant damage to their home, but they were not present when the storm moved through. No people were hurt during the storm, but unfortunately one cow was killed.

The National Weather Service Office in Nashville is still reviewing video and footage of the damage.