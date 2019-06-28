Stones River Greenway re-opened after an EF-0 tornado

DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – With plenty of sunshine in the forecast for this weekend, many of you may be looking for something to do outdoors.

One of the more popular areas to walk or jog is the Stones River Greenway, which runs between Lebanon Road and Percy Priest Dam. Because of last Friday’s storms, which included an EF-0 tornado with 85 mph winds in Donelson area, the Greenway was closed for the first part of this week.

Numerous trees were down along the trail making it too dangerous for visitors. However, Metro work crews have been busy clearing the Greenway and it is now re-opened.

It’s a great place to come to if you want to get some exercise and fresh air. However, the storms will be replaced by sunshine, heat and humidity with temperatures in the 90s, so bring along plenty of water to stay hydrated.