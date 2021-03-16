St. Patrick’s Day Storms: What you need to know ahead of severe weather threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The St. Patrick’s Day weather forecast Wednesday is looking ominous.

It’s the kind of weather you want to be prepared in advance. That means, on top of having your severe weather safety plan in place, now is the time when you want to make sure you have the WKRN Weather Authority App on your phone!

During severe weather – like what we could see Wednesday – the app sends alerts for your area in real time straight to your phone.

Check now to make sure you have those alerts turned on. With the app open, click on the three bars that are located in the upper right corner of the screen. Then, click ‘weather notification types’, and make sure they are all turned on. Next step, go to ‘notification sounds’, and select which type of noise you want associated with your weather alerts.

Again those alerts are tailored specifically to you. The App is GPS-based, so any alerts you get will be specifically for your location!

The free WKRN Weather Authority App also has interactive radar. You can even go as far as selecting certain overlays, like satellite or lightning tracker.

Now is the time to download the app BEFORE the next storm hits.