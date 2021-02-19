Some freezing cold facts about Nashville’s weather this February

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’ve found yourself complaining about the cold lately you have had a good reason for it. So far, the month of February has been 7.3 degrees below average.

Nashville finally, and briefly, saw temperatures above freezing for the first time since Thursday, February 11 at 6 pm.

The record for the most time below freezing in Nashville was set back in February of 1895, which lasted an entire 12 days!

If winter weather isn’t your thing, good news! Over the next 10 days or so, temperatures will not only be back above freezing – particularly our daytime high temperatures – but by the time we get to next weekend, highs look like they’ll be way above average!