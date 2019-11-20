Soaking rain to end the week for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Have your umbrella ready as wet weather reruns in a big way across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky to round out the work week.

A cold front in combination with an area of low pressure bring a wall of rain to the region beginning Thursday with a majority of the event taking place all day Friday. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Ahead of the cold front Thursday, temperatures warm towards the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with off and on light showers during the afternoon. At night, the cold front swipes by, dropping temperatures and engulfing the region with rainfall.

Expect a wet, raw, chilly day with steady rain on Friday. Both the morning and afternoon commute are anticipated to be affected as one to two inches of rain is expected to fall. Since the rain falls over a long period of time, no flooding is expected, but roadways should be tricky. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

This system exits the region early Saturday morning leading to a drier, cool weekend. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast