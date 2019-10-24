Soaking rain heading to Middle Tennessee for the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Get ready for a wet weekend! We are tracking a low pressure system over Texas that will bring rain into Middle Tennessee beginning around lunchtime Friday. It will become a steady rain for the ride home from work.

Get the latest forecast

Then, heavy bands move in overnight Friday into early Saturday as the low pressure system moves over Middle Tennessee. There could be a few storms, too. Keep an eye on the radar

The rain does look to come to an end from west to east Saturday night. One to four inches of rain are expected so flooding could become a concern. Stay alert! Check the latest weather advisories