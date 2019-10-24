Soaking rain heading our way for the weekend!

Get ready for a wet weekend! We are tracking a low pressure system over Texas that will bring rain into Middle TN beginning around lunchtime Friday. It becomes steady for the ride home from work.

Then, heavy bands move in overnight into early Saturday as the low pressure system moves over us. There could be a few storms too. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

The rain does look to come to an end from west to east Saturday night. We are expecting 1 to 4 inches of rain so flooding could become a concern. Stay alert! Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts