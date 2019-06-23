So called ‘Ring of Fire’ bringing waves of thunderstorms

Over the last few days, we’ve experienced wave after wave of thunderstorms dropping in from the northwest. So what has caused this to happen?

It all comes down to a ridge of high pressure to our west in the upper atmosphere that is steering the thunderstorms.

Underneath the high there are few, if any storms. BUT around its perimeter, it’s a different story. Upper level disturbances that create the storms follow the flow around the high pressure ridge, eventually dropping southeast into the mid-south.

Since the storms follow the “edge” of the high, it is often called the “Ring of Fire”.

Meteorologists in this part of the country watch out for this type of pattern in the summertime.

Often when it develops, the storm lines travel hundreds of miles, feeding on the hot summer heat and humidity as they head our way.

The result can be damaging straight line winds and even a few tornadoes, as we have experienced.

This pattern is expected to show a tendency to shift by mid-week. Although we won’t be completely dry, the mid-south may return to its usual summer-like hit or miss type afternoon thunderstorms we are more accustomed to this time of the year.