Snow tapering off but slick roads persist, so when will the ice melt?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The snow is tapering off tonight, though continuing in our eastern counties during the early evening hours.

The well-traveled and treated main roads and interstates were wet this afternoon. But now that the sun has set, black ice will be forming as temperatures drop to the teens overnight.

In addition, backroads and secondary roads like you own neighborhood that have not been treated are still snow and ice covered. That likely includes your own driveway.

So, when will those clear? Unfortunately, it may take a few days even when the temperatures get above freezing.

First off, the ice and snowpack are quite thick. Also given the fact that their white color reflects the sun and does not absorb its rays and create heat, it might take a while to melt, despite upper 30s for highs on Saturday, and upper 40s on Sunday.

The rain Sunday night through Monday morning will certainly help, but don’t be surprised if there is still some leftover ice on your driveway and neighborhood streets on Monday.

The good news is that we expect 40s for highs Monday, upper 50s Tuesday, and even 60s by Wednesday.