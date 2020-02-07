Snow showers overnight could bring some accumulations

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the northern half of Middle TN and South KY from 9pm tonight through noon Thursday.

Snow showers will develop overnight as cold air plunges in from the northwest.

The Nashville area and much of northern Middle TN could see a dusting to 1/2″ overnight into the early morning hours. Areas in south KY and east of Center Hill Lake in Middle TN could see up to an inch, and the Plateau could see 1-2″.

Temperatures will drop below freezing in most areas, so motorists should exercise caution on late tonight and Thursday morning, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Snow showers and flurries will linger in east Middle TN through the morning hours, and flurries may still fall on the Plateau in the afternoon.

It will be cold on Thursday with highs only in the mid to upper 30s.

From storms to snow. What a change!

After a dry Friday, a wintry mix is possible in north Middle TN and South KY on Saturday morning, with temps near freezing. Highs Saturday afternoon will reach the low to mid-40s.

