Rain to bring snow along with extreme cold to Middle Tennessee
Snow moves out and bitter cold moves in!

Single digit wind chills Tuesday morning

The snow will continue overnight especially for our eastern counties. Already, some areas have picked up 1/2″ to over 1″. The snow should come to end by dawn. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Due to temperatures starting in the 20s and teens there could be slick spots on untreated surfaces. There are already school delays and closings because of this! Check the latest list of school closings at wkrn.com/closings

Wind chill temps will be in the single digits Tuesday morning! Be sure to dress the kids in layers at the bus stop. It doesn’t get much better by afternoon as wind chill temps will be in the teens.

In fact, it is so windy that there is a Wind Advisory for Benton, Decatur, Carroll, and Henry Counties until 6am and for Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin Counties until 12pm. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

On Wednesday morning we will be close to record lows! However, we do warm into the mid 40s by afternoon! Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast

