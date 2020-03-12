Significant severe storms with possible tornadoes today in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Two waves of storms are expected to impact Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Thursday with the threat for strong wind, hail, even tornadoes.

A vigorous system from the west approaches the region today with a warm front. The front is important to the overall forecast as this allows temperatures to spike into the 70s, allowing the atmosphere to become very unstable. Also, this adds in more spin to help storms to rotate, increasing the threat for isolated tornadoes.

Due to everything in play, the Storm prediction Center (SPC) upgraded the severe storm threat to a level 3 of 5 (enhanced risk, in the orange color). In addition, areas north and west of Nashville have an elevated potential of tornadoes. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

The first wave of storms come in Thursday afternoon with individual cell forming in West Tennessee and moving across into Middle Tennessee. Most of the storms should be along and north of Interstate 40. These are the storms that have the potential to rotate and produce a tornado or two.

Keep an eye on the radar

A second wave begins late tonight, after 9 p.m. This will be a line of storms, beginning in Southern Kentucky, then going into Middle Tennessee closer to midnight. Main impacts are expected to be strong straight line wind up to 60 mph, small hail and heavy rain. This line has a lower potential of tornadoes, but something to keep an eye on. Following the line, Friday should turn out to be quiet.

Due to the potential of severe storms, with some being damaging, make sure to have a safety plan in place. Know where you safe place is in your home or place of work. Charge your cell phone, have a kit, and extra supplies. Also, take every warning seriously as they are issued.

As this system impacts the region, the News 2 Weather Authority Team will have the latest updates.