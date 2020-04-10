Significant severe storms possible Easter Sunday for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Though the weather is tame to round out the week, an extremely strong system is poised to make a move into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Easter Sunday. This has the potential to create widespread damage from wind, flooding, and even multiple tornadoes.

An intense area of low pressure driving this next system jets out of the Rockies on Saturday, setting the stage for and outbreak in our region. Temperatures rise, the wind pick up from the south, humidity rises, and there will be a high level of instability. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

Two rounds of rain are expected on Sunday. A few batches of heavy rain are anticipated Sunday morning, which should not be severe. Late morning to the afternoon, a break in the action allows the atmosphere to recharge creating a breeding ground for strong storms.

In the afternoon, a line of severe storms roars across the area with the highest potential of damaging wind, rain, and tornadoes south of Interstate 40 towards the Alabama State Line. However, all locations should be on high alert. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

In terms of possible impacts, there can be straight line winds of 60-75 mph, and even multiple tornadoes. Hail could be larger than 1 inch in diameter as well. In addition, heavy rain could lead to flash flooding.

Many computer models point towards two to four inches of rain with the highest totals south of I-40. During this time as we continue social distancing, staying at home Sunday would be highly recommended.

Storms exit the region Sunday evening, leading to calmer weather Monday. This will be a dynamic and fluid outbreak. As new information comes into the News 2 Weather Center, updates are going to be posted immediately. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.