Significant cool-down on the way for Middle Tennessee after storms

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – After sweltering heat and humidity, we are finally going to get a nice mid-summer break!

THE STORMS:

FUTURE TRACKER OVERNIGHT AT 1 AM



A line of storms may affect areas from I-40 northward after midnight tonight before falling apart, so don’t be surprised if you are awakened by thunder from Nashville northward into Kentucky overnight.

Future Tracker Noon on Monday



Future Tracker 4 PM Monday

Storms will be off and on Monday, with at least one round beginning at or before lunchtime.

During the afternoon, a few of the storms may contain gusty damaging winds and heavy downpours. This is likely to be ongoing during the afternoon rush hour commute home.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk for severe weather (Category 1 of 5) for generally the northwest half of Middle Tennessee and for south Kentucky.

Storm Prediction Center’s Severe Outlook for Monday

Storm Impacts Monday Afternoon/Evening

THE COOL DOWN:

Then, there’s the payoff we have all been looking forward to!

Temperatures on Tuesday will likely start off in the mid-60s and only reach the low 80s for highs, even some 70s far eastern sections and in Kentucky.

Highs Tuesday!

Low temperatures at sunrise Wednesday morning

Lows by Wednesday morning will likely be in the low 60s with 50s in our northern and eastern sections.

This, of course, comes along with lower humidity for much of the rest of the work-week.

ENJOY!

