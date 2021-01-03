Showers overnight through early Sunday; mostly cloudy and cool end to the weekend

Showers will be pushing across Middle TN and South KY tonight an upper-level low-pressure center pushes from west to east across the Mid-South.

Temperatures will be turning cooler, with lows by daybreak in the mid-30s.

Sunday will be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s and showers lingering in the early morning hours but pushing out pretty quickly.

The clouds will be a little slower getting out of here, with mostly cloudy skies giving way to some peeks of sun late in the afternoon.

Monday will start off chilly, in the upper 20s to low 30s, but temps will rebound to the mid-50s by the afternoon.

Tuesday will be a little cooler, but still managing low 50s for highs.

That warming trend will continue through Wednesday, with our next chance for rain arriving Thursday through Thursday night and Friday morning.