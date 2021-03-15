Will La Niña trigger more severe weather this spring?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Severe weather season is ramping up, and we may be looking at more severe weather than usual across the south due to a large-scale weather pattern called La Niña.



According to Krissy Hurley, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the NWS Office in Nashville, La Niña tends to bring more severe weather to the US, especially the South.

“When we have a La Niña season across the area, we tend to see an uptick in severe weather events during our spring severe weather season. Whereas when we look at El Niño, the opposite of La Niña, we don’t get near as many severe weather events, and you can look even to the past 5 or 10 years see that pattern,” said Hurley.

Hurley says that much of this has to do with La Niña’s impact on the jet stream’s position.

“In La Nina, the jet streams are further north,” explained Hurley, “And so when you have that battle of cold and warm air, and that gesturing tries to come south, that is when you get more active severe weather across the southern half of the United States during the spring, severe weather season months.”

News 2 meteorologists are tracking a severe weather threat across the south for Wednesday, and many outlets are referencing the 2011 Super Outbreak, which happened during a La Niña. But Hurley says there is no guarantee that this year’s severe weather season will stack up to 2011.

“So, when you look at an event, the tenth anniversary of April 27, 2011, just because it happened in La Niña doesn’t mean that every time we get along, you know we’re going to have a big-time tornado event like that. In fact, that tornado event is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of event.”

And regardless of whether we are in El Niño, La Niña, or neutral conditions, severe weather can happen at any time in Middle Tennessee.

“Our tornadoes on March 2 and March 3, you know, that wasn’t a La Niña year.”

