Update on severe weather chances for Saturday through Saturday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More severe weather is possible on Saturday, particularly from late Saturday afternoon through Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of Middle Tennessee from Interstate 65 West under an Enhanced Risk (category 3 of 5), with the rest of Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky under a Slight Risk (category 2 of 5).

In addition, as a warm front moves up from the south, showers and storms could produce some hail south of I-40, so the Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (category 1 of 5) for those areas through 7 a.m. Saturday.

A Flash Flood Watch goes in effect Saturday morning and lasts through Sunday morning for an additional 1-3″ of rain on top of what we received on Thursday, and some localized spots of 4″ or more possible.

Storms from late afternoon through the overnight hours into early Sunday morning could produce damaging winds, hail, tornadoes, and localized flooding.

Below is the rough timing of the storms:

Hail possible south of I-40

With strong storms lasting overnight, when people are asleep, please be Weather Alert and have your phone charged, and if possible, have a NOAA Weather Radio with a battery back up on hand (in case cell phone towers and power go down).