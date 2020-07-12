Tracking one more round of storms for this evening

Breaking News
TDH: 954 new COVID-19 cases, 61,960 total, 741 deaths in Tennessee
(WKRN) — With our morning storms gone and temperatures rebounding into the 80s, we are watching our second round of storms dropping southward through Kentucky.

The storms are expected to cross the TN/KY border during the 4-6 PM time period and drop southward across the north half of Middle Tennessee before dying out around or just after sunset.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for all of Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky through this evening.

The biggest risks are for gusty winds and brief downpours, as well as lightning. The low tornado risk has been removed from the storm threats.

