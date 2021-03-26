Tornadoes confirmed Thursday in Smyrna and Gladeville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in both Smyrna and Gladeville on Thursday night.

The tornado that touched town over Smyrna was an EF-1 storm with winds upwards of 95 miles per hour. The tornado that touched down over Gladeville near the Nashville Superspeedway was an EF-0 storm with winds in excess of 85 miles per hour.

The width and the length of the storms is still yet to be determined. Earlier Friday afternoon, an EF-2 tornado was confirmed Thursday in Wayne County.