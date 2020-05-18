Tools that keep you safe when severe weather strikes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It has been an active year so far in Middle Tennessee for severe weather. Early March brought a deadly tornado outbreak to the Midstate, and a rare wind event called a Derecho moved through earlier this month.

Severe weather can happen at any time, and we want to make sure that you have the tools to stay safe.

First, make sure you have Wireless Emergency Alerts on your cellphone turned on. This system sends out text messages for a variety of emergencies, including dangerous severe weather. The National Weather Service makes use of this system during tornado and flash flood warnings, but you have to have the alerts turned on to get these text messages. You can find these alerts in your phone’s settings.

Another way to get severe weather warnings is a little more old school, but it works. NOAA weather radios broadcast continuous information during severe weather situations.

Here at News 2, we also offer a variety of tools to keep you safe. Our weather app is one of them. It sends you the latest alerts and information straight to your phone. You can search for the app by typing in ‘WKRN Weather’ into the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

While alerts are helpful, we go down to the street level during severe weather. If there is a tornado or other dangers in your neighborhood, we will show you exactly where it is on-air and online.

Switch over to News 2 on your television or head to the WKRN Facebook page or wkrn.com to watch a live stream. We are always there when dangerous severe weather strikes.

