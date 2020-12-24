The latest on snow shower chances on Christmas Eve

Winter Weather Advisory for eastern sections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We are looking at two chances for snow showers on Thursday. A strong cold front will sharply drop temperatures early Thursday morning with temps falling to the low-to-mid-30s. This will likely change rain to a wintry mix briefly east of I-65.

But an upper-level low-pressure area will be dropping in during the afternoon and evening hours of Christmas Eve that will create and enhance a second round of snow showers that will likely bring some accumulations to our eastern counties.

On the Plateau an inch or more is possible. Areas to the east off of the Plateau could bring a dusting to 1/2 inch. In the Nashville area, we expect to see some flurries or snow showers that may whiten a few decks or rooftops.

Temps will drop to the teens Thursday night into Christmas morning, so those areas that get snow will likely develop slick spots on the roadways overnight.

