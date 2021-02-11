Tennessee officials continue to monitor icy roads Thursday night

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — From balls of ice coating the ground near Fort Campbell to roads completely iced over near the Henry County Airport Thursday morning, several counties in northwest Tennessee remain on high alert for icy road conditions overnight into Friday.

Ice balls near Ft. Campbell, courtesy Marietta Hubbard

“It’s beginning to melt a little bit but there’s still a lot of icy spots on it,” Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray told News 2. “I’m expecting everything to thaw, or what little thaws is going to freeze back later on…but I definitely, if you don’t have to get out then please don’t. They need to stay home, because the roads is just too, too hazardous.”

Henry County EMA Director Ron Watkins told Radio NWTN that county and side roads are still slick and very dangerous; several vehicles had already slid off the roads Thursday morning.

As temperatures fall below freezing again Thursday night, their advice remains the same: please stay home.

“Just urging people to stay in unless it’s an emergency this evening,” said Houston County Sheriff Kevin Sugg. “Right now everything is passable and we haven’t had a lot of incidents, but we’re worried about the bridges and overpasses when it starts cooling down this evening. Unless it’s an emergency, we’re urging everybody to stay in.”

Icy road in Dover, Tenn., courtesy Alex Berta

Houston and Stewart County roads, courtesy TDOT Kathryn Schulte