TDH: 6 people dead from winter storm in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Six people have died so far in Tennessee from a winter storm that ripped through the region this week, four of which are from Middle Tennessee.

According to Tennessee Department of Health, one death each came from Maury, Williamson, Dickson, and Overton Counties. Two deaths are being reported in Shelby County in West Tennessee.

Additional details about the victims were not immediately provided to News 2.