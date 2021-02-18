TDH: 6 people dead from winter storm in Tennessee

Severe Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A file photo of snow.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Six people have died so far in Tennessee from a winter storm that ripped through the region this week, four of which are from Middle Tennessee.

According to Tennessee Department of Health, one death each came from Maury, Williamson, Dickson, and Overton Counties. Two deaths are being reported in Shelby County in West Tennessee.

Additional details about the victims were not immediately provided to News 2.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Don't Miss

Trending Stories