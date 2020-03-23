1  of  29
Severe weather possible Tuesday, especially afternoon and evening

Severe Weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Tuesday, a warm front will bring the return of warm, moist air into Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky during the morning to midday hours.

There could be a few strong storms morning through midday, BUT the biggest threat for severe weather will occur on the other side of that warm front during the afternoon and evening hours as low pressure passes just to our north.

These storms could contain heavy downpours, gusty damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Stay weather alert on Tuesday, and keep up with the latest on-air and online.

