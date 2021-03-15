Severe Storms likely Wednesday

Severe storms are likely Wednesday which is St. Patrick’s Day. The Storm Prediction Center has already put areas along I-24 and to the north and east under a marginal risk or level 1 out of 5. Areas south and east of I-24 are under a slight risk or a level 2 out of 5. The enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) does include southern Wayne County but this could slide farther north to incorporate more of our counties. Be prepared when severe weather strikes, download the free News 2 StormTracker App.

Storms look to fire up by midday and become more numerous through the afternoon. This is round 1 of 2 which could contain some severe storms.

Round 2 will develop during the evening hours, but will be conditional on round 1 and if we get enough of a break to allow for strong storms to develop. Keep an eye on the radar.

However, both rounds could contain severe storms and all threats are possible. Gusty winds looks to be the biggest threat however hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes can’t be rule out. Get the latest forecast.