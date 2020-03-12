Severe storms with possible tornadoes likely tonight in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Although afternoon storms in northern Middle Tennessee did not become severe, severe weather is still likely tonight. Although afternoon storms in northern Middle Tennessee did not become severe, severe weather is still likely tonight. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Although afternoon storms in northern Middle Tennessee did not become severe, severe weather is still likely tonight.

During the early evening hours, there are strong storms in south Kentucky that could graze parts of northern Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Macon, Trousdale, Jackson Overton Clay, Pickett, and Fentress, and adjacent Kentucky counties until midnight. Please note that additional watches will likely be issued that include other parts of Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky.

Then, during the late evening night hours, a line of strong storms will move in from the west that could also produce severe weather in the form of damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes.

Please stay weather alert and have two ways to get weather warnings.

