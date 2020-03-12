Breaking News
Significant severe storms with possible tornadoes today in Middle Tennessee
1  of  21
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Battle Ground Academy Belmont Weekday School Benton County Schools Clarksville Montgomery,CO Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools ESP AT Glendale Father Ryan High School Franklin Special School District Lighthouse Christian School Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Robertson County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Templeton Academy United Christian Academy Westminster School For Young Children Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

Severe storms with possible tornadoes likely tonight in Middle Tennessee

Severe Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Although afternoon storms in northern Middle Tennessee did not become severe, severe weather is still likely tonight. Although afternoon storms in northern Middle Tennessee did not become severe, severe weather is still likely tonight. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Although afternoon storms in northern Middle Tennessee did not become severe, severe weather is still likely tonight.

During the early evening hours, there are strong storms in south Kentucky that could graze parts of northern Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Macon, Trousdale, Jackson Overton Clay, Pickett, and Fentress, and adjacent Kentucky counties until midnight. Please note that additional watches will likely be issued that include other parts of Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky.

Then, during the late evening night hours, a line of strong storms will move in from the west that could also produce severe weather in the form of damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes.

Please stay weather alert and have two ways to get weather warnings.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar