NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thursday evening’s storm system brought power outages across the Mid State.

Nashville Electric Service says over 11,200 people are without power as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

Middle Tennessee Electric says over 70 people are without power, with the majority of the outages being reported out of Williamson County.

Cumberland Electric says over 700 people are without power, with the majority of the outages being reported out of Sumner County.