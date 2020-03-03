Possible tornado crosses through downtown Nashville; widespread damage reported

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee was hit by a possible tornado overnight Monday into Tuesday morning after severe storms moved through the area.

The possible tornado passed through downtown Nashville around 1 a.m. The path of the storm traveled almost exactly to a 1998 tornado that hit East Nashville.

Some of the hardest-hit areas in the storm include Centennial Blvd and Briley Parkway in West Nashville, where there were reports of heavy damage to planes.

Overturned tractor-trailers littered the interstates.

Longtime businesses such as Basement East in East Nashville and Jack Brown’s in Germantown were flattened. Five Points neighborhood in East Nashville is reportedly half-destroyed.

Stones River Bridge in Hermitage (Source: Elbert Tucker)

9th Avenue North (Source: Julia Palazzo)

9th Avenue North (Source: Julia Palazzo)

9th Avenue North (Source: Julia Palazzo)

9th Avenue North (Source: Julia Palazzo)

9th Avenue North (Source: Julia Palazzo)

9th Avenue North (Source: Julia Palazzo)

9th Avenue North (Source: Julia Palazzo)

9th Avenue North (Source: Julia Palazzo)

9th Avenue North (Source: Julia Palazzo)

Funnel Cloud (Source: Zak Delaney)

Five Points / North 10th Street (Source: Stassy Olmos)

Jack Browns in Germantown (Source: Stassy Olmos

Camden Hail (Source: Susan Davis)

This is a breaking story and is still developing. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.