Possible tornado crosses through downtown Nashville; widespread damage reported
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee was hit by a possible tornado overnight Monday into Tuesday morning after severe storms moved through the area.

The possible tornado passed through downtown Nashville around 1 a.m. The path of the storm traveled almost exactly to a 1998 tornado that hit East Nashville.

Some of the hardest-hit areas in the storm include Centennial Blvd and Briley Parkway in West Nashville, where there were reports of heavy damage to planes.

Overturned tractor-trailers littered the interstates.

Longtime businesses such as Basement East in East Nashville and Jack Brown’s in Germantown were flattened. Five Points neighborhood in East Nashville is reportedly half-destroyed.

This is a breaking story and is still developing. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

