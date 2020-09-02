NWS: EF-0 tornado confirmed Tuesday in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Williamson County on Tuesday afternoon south of Fairview.

According to NWS, the tornado touched down around 4:28 p.m. and ended minutes later at 4:32 p.m. The storm caused mostly tree damage on Green Chapel Road. The tornado continued east and caused minor tree damage on North Lick Creek Road.

Drone footage provided to the National Weather Service showed the tornado’s path continuing to near Interstate 840 and Bending Chestnut Road before it became outflow-dominant straightline winds.

EF-0 tornadoes on the Enhanced Fujita Scale are classified as weak with wind speeds of 65 to 85 miles per hour. Tuesday’s storm had an estimated peak wind speed of 75 miles per hour, with a path length of 2.8 miles and a path width at a maximum of 25 yards.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.