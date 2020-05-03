NWS: April was a historic month for tornadoes in the US

(CNN) — April 2020 saw 351 tornadoes, which is the second most for any April on record in the United States, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.

All but three days in April had official reports of severe weather. On Easter Sunday, there were 114 tornadoes with 32 deaths throughout the South.

Interestingly, Storm Prediction Center data shows April typically is not the worst month for tornadoes, it is actually May.

