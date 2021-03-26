NES restores thousands of power outages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Electric Service is still discovering damage following overnight storms that resulted in outages for thousands of customers.

According to NES, 1,522 outages remained Friday evening. That has been reduced from the initial 11,000 outages initially reported.

As of Friday, NES had discovered an additional 11 broken poles following the 61 broken poles initially reported from the storm’s aftermath.

NES says the additional poles may result in impact restoration times, but crews are working hard to restore power to the remaining customers experiencing outages.