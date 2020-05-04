NES: It could take one to two weeks to restore power for some

NASHVILLE, Tenn, (WRKN) — Nashville Electric Service announced 80,000 people still without power Monday night, following severe storms Sunday.

Over the last 24 hours, crews have restored power to nearly 50,000 customers, which is the same number of customers who lost power during the March 3rd tornado. At the height of Sunday’s storm, roughly 130,000 people were without power.

NES said crews are working around the clock to repair power lines and replace 98 poles. Additional contact crews from Virginia and Ohio are en route to help, however, COVID-19 has impacted the number of out-of-state crews available.

NES said it could take one to two weeks to restore power for some people.