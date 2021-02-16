NES halts disconnections during winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Electric Service announced Tuesday that they will not disconnect power to customers with delinquent accounts while temperatures are below freezing.

In a statement to News 2, the utility company said they are “working to help customers stay warm during the severe winter weather conditions Middle Tennessee is currently experiencing.”

In regards to power outages, NES said crews are working around the clock to safely restore power to customers currently affected by outages.

They are also warning of increased activity by scam artists pretending to be with the Disconnections Department at NES. NES says they have even received the calls themselves.

Scammers are trying to intimidate customers by telling them that their power will be disconnected if they don’t make a payment within 30 minutes of receiving the call. They try to pry financial information from customers, try to encourage them to buy a prepaid debit card for payment, or tell them to call a toll-free number to make the payment.

NES says they never make calls from any type of “Disconnection Department” and never makes calls 30 minutes before disconnecting someone’s power. They never disconnect power when temperatures are below freezing. There is no toll-free number to call to make a payment.

If you receive a call from someone threatening to shut off your power if you don’t pay, hang up because it is a scam. If you have doubts about a call, reach out to NES by calling (615) 736-6900. If you feel like you are a victim of a scam, call police immediately.