Nashville homeless shelters juggle COVID-19 guidelines and cold temps as many seek warm refuge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thursday brought frigid temperatures across the Middle Tennessee area. Between ice, snow, and chilling winds, finding someplace warm became vital and the number one priority for many.

However, it became a harder task for those who are homeless.

In a typical year, Community Care Fellowship would be welcoming hundreds into their center, acting as shelter from the bitter cold, but this year, fewer chairs are filled with people.

“Typically, on any given day, we would have seen anywhere from 70 to 100 people come through our front doors, and there was obviously no limit of how many people we could have in a space so they could just stay here that time frame 9-3,” explained Ryan Lasuer, Executive Director of Community Care Fellowship.

Community Care Fellowship, or how many know it as, Ken and Carol’s, was founded in 1981. Rev. James “Rock” Hardaway, the associate pastor of McKendree United Methodist Church, provided outreach ministry to the homeless population in Nashville. The purpose of the organization has been dedicated to providing services in addition to meals, like personal hygiene and laundry.

For decades, it was been a hidden treasure in the East Nashville community, but due to COVID-19, the center is only able to accommodate half its usual population.

“It depends on what the mayor has determined, so we have had as low as eight people and it’s been at the highest point 20,” said Lasuer.

Lasuer says as temperatures remain low, finding a warm place to stay has become harder, especially during the day before cold weather shelters open for overnight guests.

“It’s been equally if not more hard on our guests, because the normal places they would go like a library to work on a computer, to stay warm, those have been shut down,” explained Lasuer.

Lasuer explained with COVID-19 guidelines limiting the number of people allowed in one space combined with cold weather, can become a dangerous combination. The Center isn’t the only one feeling the effects of COVID-19, News 2 reached out to several other homeless programs who say they have had to shut down operations completely due to the pandemic.

The Center partners with several other agencies in Nashville, to provide hotel rooms for the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic. Community Care Fellowship partners with Unlocked and Big Al’s Mowing to provide gainful employment for women and men.