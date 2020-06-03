May was unusually quiet for severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Historically, May is one of the most active months for severe weather across the US, but according to the Storm Prediction Center, this year May was unusually quiet.

There were only 59 tornadoes across the entire US, according to preliminary data from the Storm Prediction Center. This is the fewest amount of tornadoes in May since at least 1970.

The only reported tornado in Middle Tennessee was a weak EF-0 in Franklin County on May 5.

News 2 spoke to Krissy Hurley, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Nashville, about the lack of severe weather during May.

According to Hurley, “The weather pattern drastically changed compared to what Middle Tennessee saw in March and April. We had most of the month where we were cooler than normal and drier for the most part. And it was really really nice because we got to experience more of spring than just going straight into summer like we usually do.”

There were only ten tornado watches in May for the entire country. While last month did start out busy with a Derecho on May 3 and a wake low event on May 4, the rest of the month was unusually quiet. Typically, May is the second most active month for tornadoes in Middle Tennessee with the activity winding down as we head into June.

But don’t let your guard down. Tornadoes can and still do occur in the summer months.

“We know that tornadoes can occur in the months of June, July, August, and September. And most of those are due to those tropical systems. In fact, we have one in the Gulf of Mexico right now, and that is something to watch for early next week,” said Hurley.