Is this Spring’s severe weather unusual? After all, Tennessee is part of Dixie Alley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee is no stranger to severe weather, but the deadly tornado outbreak in early March and Sunday’s derecho have many wondering, are we seeing more severe weather than usual this Spring?

Middle Tennessee is part of what is referred to as “Dixie Alley” which refers to much of the southeast. This area, including states like Alabama, is a hotbed of tornado activity. It’s also an area that has seen an uptick in tornadoes in recent years according to researchers.

While this spring severe weather season has been very active, Krissy Hurley, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Nashville tells us that it’s not unusual.

“Have we gotten a lot more tornadoes here in the southeast over the past decade? It has been very active. But, like I mentioned earlier, spring severe weather season leading up to 2020 has not been all that active since 2015,” said Hurley.

This year’s active spring severe weather season seems unusual because the last few springs have had lower than usual severe weather activity.

According to Hurley, “It’s one of those things where we go in cycles with severe weather and 2020, unfortunately, was our year.”

While some years we see more activity than others, we do know that tornadoes here in Middle Tennessee are often deadly. Nighttime tornadoes and rain-wrapped tornadoes enhance the danger. Hurley recommends seeking shelter immediately when a tornado warning is issued for your area.

