Ice storm causing power outages in south and east Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While much of Middle Tennessee has received heavy sleet from the winter storm, portions of southern and eastern Middle Tennessee have experienced significant freezing rain bringing down trees and power lines.

Counties reporting power outages as of late Monday night were Bedford, Coffee, Moore, Giles, Lincoln, Cannon, Overton, Picket, and Fentress.

As of 9 p.m., Duck River Electric reported 8,700 customers without power in towns like Shelbyville, Lewisburg, Lynchburg, Tullahoma, Manchester, and Beech Grove.

Phillip Noel, Bedford County 911 Director noted that it is getting dangerous for the workers that are clearing trees and repairing powerlines.

“Our crews have been out. County fire, first responders, volunteer fire, the highway department, they’ve been out for probably the last ten hours or so clearing trees and powerlines that have fallen,” explained Noel.

Noel said as the night has gone on, conditions have gotten worse.

“There are more hazards down in the roadways, trees, powerlines. And while the crews are out there cutting them, they are hearing trees fall all around them. So, it’s really becoming increasingly dangerous for them to be out there,” said Noel.