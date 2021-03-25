How to protect yourself during a hail storm

(WKRN) — When caught in a severe thunderstorm that produces hail, getting inside and out of harm’s way quickly is of the utmost importance. Not every severe thunderstorm produces hail, but when it does, it can vary in size and cause damage and possible injuries.

The National Severe Storms Laboratory defines hail as “a form of precipitation consisting of solid ice that forms inside thunderstorm updrafts. Hail can damage aircraft, homes and cars, and can be deadly to livestock and people.”

So, what do you do to protect yourself from hail?

Experts say if you’re outside during a hail storm, the quickest course of action is to get inside, whether it be your home or a nearby business. Get into a building and wait for the hail storm to pass. Since hail is usually accompanied by lightning, taking cover under a tree is not recommended.

Even the smallest hail can cause injury, so make sure you have something sturdy over your head.

If you’re making your way to a shelter or you are unable to get inside, cover your head with anything you have to protect it. If you don’t have anything solid like a helmet to protect your head, a jacket or a backpack can work.

If you’re in a car or other motor vehicle during a hail storm, DO NOT get out of your car. Pull over to a safe location and turn on your hazard lights. DO NOT attempt to drive during a hail storm, as this could cause further damage to your car.

Move towards the center of your vehicle as best as you can away from the windows, and cover your head and eyes to shield from possible broken glass. When the storm passes, inspect your car for any major damage before attempting to continue driving.

And if you think you’re safe from hail inside your home, think again. High winds can blow hail in different directions, which can cause windows to break.

Experts say you should always stay away from skylights, windows, and exterior doors in your home during a hail storm. Make sure your blinds or drapes are shut to protect yourself from being injured from potential broken glass. Hail also has the ability to damage roofs, awnings, roof vents, and screens.

After it is safe to go back outside, promptly check the exterior of your home for any damage and cover any broken windows or holes in your roof until they can be repaired to prevent water from entering your home following the hail damage.