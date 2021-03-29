Franklin homeowners and businesses clean up flood damage while bracing for more storms

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Neighbors on Derby Lane in Franklin describe Saturday’s heavy rain and floodwaters as fast and scary.

“It went from not being in our backyard to being four to five inches in our garage within 10 to 15 minutes,” said Casey Ward. “At that point, we started to get everything out of the garage that we thought was really valuable.”

Ward says the creek in his backyard resembled a river that night. Bikes, storage items, and his children’s toys were all covered in muddy residue.

“Honestly, we’re fortunate in comparison to others on this street, the water never entered our house,” Ward explained. “But it did come in the garage and the crawl space and that’s where all of our ductwork is. The biggest loss for us, we lost both of our cars. They towed them away today and they still had standing water.”

Also in Franklin, Tracy Reed and his sons spent Monday cleaning up what they could at their family’s produce store, Reed’s Produce and Garden Center.

“When we got here this morning our tables and pallets were all over the cemetery and on Hillsboro Road,” said Reed. “So, we’ve been recovering those with a loader and the boys have been pressure washing all the mud out.”

Reed says there was about six feet of standing water inside the store. The water was so strong that it laid two standing coolers flat on the ground.

“The motors, if we’re lucky, when they dry out they’ll go right back to running,” Reed said optimistically.

More rain is forecasted for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Ward says he will prepare his home the best he can.

“Looking at the creek right now, it’s still at a higher level,” said Ward. “[We’ll make] sure that what we put back in the garage is raised up.”

Rain is expected to begin Tuesday evening with a possibility of more flash flooding.