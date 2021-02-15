Flights in and out of Nashville delayed or canceled due to winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Flights in and out of Nashville International Airport are being heavily impacted due to a winter storm in the region.

According to the BNA website, only a few flights actually arrived at the airport today. All 48 flights that were expected to leave the airport today were either delayed or canceled.

For information about flights and rescheduling, contact your airline or visit FlyNashville.com.