Flash freezing could cause slick roads in Middle Tennessee overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — On Thursday, a 133-car pileup on an icy Texas highway killed at least six people near Fort Worth. Officials on-scene confirming to ABC News that the winter weather was definitely a factor in the massive wreck.

As temperatures dip into the 20’s on Thursday night here in Middle Tennessee, our roadways could see dangerous conditions too.

Lt. Bill Miller with Tennessee Highway Patrol says watch out for black ice, which could be caused by flash-freezing as water and moisture on roadways hardens back up heading into Friday morning.

“If you do not have to be out and exposing yourself to the weather in general, please stay home. Don’t put yourself at risk by exposing yourself to the cold or to the icy roads,” Lt. Miller said. “It’s thin, it’s very thin, and it looks just like wet asphalt. Looks just like the roads would look if the roads were wet during a summer rain.”

As some roads re-freeze overnight, Lt. Miller says it would be a good idea to throw a few things in your car in case of emergency.

“Blankets, snacks, water. Make sure you have jumper cables in your vehicle. Make sure that you have plenty of fuel in your car or truck.”

Always call 911 in the event of an emergency. You can also dial ✱847 for non-emergency help from Tennessee Highway Patrol.